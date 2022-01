Parade held during fifth Int’l Festival of Porto-Novo

Xinhua) 10:20, January 12, 2022

People take part in a parade during the fifth International Festival of Porto-Novo in Porto-Novo, Benin, on Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)