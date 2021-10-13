Double Ninth Festival celebrated nationwide

Xinhua) 10:51, October 13, 2021

A photographer takes a picture for an elderly couple celebrating their golden wedding anniversary in Zhenxi Village of Dongyang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 12, 2021. The Double Ninth Festival or the Chongyang Festival is approaching. A series of celebration activities were held across the country. (Photo by Hu Yanghui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)