Festival of colors celebrated in Nepal
A girl smears colored powder on a tourist during the celebration of Holi, the festival of colors, in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
People smear colored powder on each other to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
Girls smeared in colored powder take selfies during the celebration of Holi, the festival of colors, in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
A man smeared in colored powder celebrates Holi, the festival of colors, in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
A woman smeared in colored powder celebrates Holi, the festival of colors, in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
People celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
A man wearing a face mask celebrates Holi, the festival of colors, in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
