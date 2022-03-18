We Are China

Festival of colors celebrated in Nepal

Xinhua) 08:26, March 18, 2022

A girl smears colored powder on a tourist during the celebration of Holi, the festival of colors, in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

People smear colored powder on each other to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Girls smeared in colored powder take selfies during the celebration of Holi, the festival of colors, in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A man smeared in colored powder celebrates Holi, the festival of colors, in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A woman smeared in colored powder celebrates Holi, the festival of colors, in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A man wearing a face mask celebrates Holi, the festival of colors, in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)