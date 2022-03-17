Home>>
People celebrate Holi festival in India
(Xinhua) 08:55, March 17, 2022
College students celebrate Holi festival, the festival of colors, in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, March 16, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
A college student celebrates Holi festival, the festival of colors, in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, March 16, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
College students celebrate Holi festival, the festival of colors, in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, March 16, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
A college student celebrates Holi festival, the festival of colors, in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, March 16, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- India reportedly explores yuan in oil trade with Russia, as frustration grows over US sanctions
- India's 'accidental' missile fire into Pakistan raises questions, concerns
- China, India hold 15th corps commander level meeting
- With Hindu extremism growing unchecked, India is on the edge of a precipice: media
- Annual celebration of feast of Tou Tei held in China's Macao
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.