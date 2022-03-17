We Are China

People celebrate Holi festival in India

Xinhua) 08:55, March 17, 2022

College students celebrate Holi festival, the festival of colors, in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, March 16, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

College students celebrate Holi festival, the festival of colors, in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, March 16, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

