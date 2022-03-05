Annual celebration of feast of Tou Tei held in China's Macao

Xinhua) 09:13, March 05, 2022

Folk artists perform lion dance to celebrate the feast of Tou Tei in south China's Macao, March 4, 2022. The annual celebration of the feast of Tou Tei takes place on the second day of the second lunar month. Tou Tei, also called "Tu Di Gong" in Chinese, literally means the "God of Earth". (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

