Annual celebration of feast of Tou Tei held in China's Macao
(Xinhua) 09:13, March 05, 2022
Folk artists perform lion dance to celebrate the feast of Tou Tei in south China's Macao, March 4, 2022. The annual celebration of the feast of Tou Tei takes place on the second day of the second lunar month. Tou Tei, also called "Tu Di Gong" in Chinese, literally means the "God of Earth". (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
