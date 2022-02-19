Macao SAR honors outstanding individuals, entities

Xinhua) 13:42, February 19, 2022

MACAO, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday held a ceremony to honor 22 individuals and organizations in recognition of their achievements, outstanding contributions or distinguished services to the SAR.

Kiang Wu Hospital, a major private hospital in Macao, and Chui Sai Cheong, a member of the Legislative Assembly of Macao, were awarded the Decoration of Honor - Golden Lotus.

In addition, seven types of Medal of Merit were awarded to individuals or entities that have made major or excellent contributions in their respective fields, covering professions, industry and commerce, tourism, education, culture, philanthropy and sports.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)