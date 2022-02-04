Feature: Festivity returns to Macao in Chinese New Year amid COVID-19 pandemic

MACAO, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- A "dancing golden dragon" of over 200 meters long meandered through Macao's zigzagging narrow alleys. Dazzling floats and passionate performances entertained audiences lining up along a 2-km-long main road. Glittering fireworks lit up the night sky above the sea.

Two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, festivity has returned to China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) during this Lunar New Year, which fell on Tuesday, with caution against the coronavirus.

Thanks to the sound epidemic situation in Macao, which has reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for nearly four consecutive months, the SAR government rolled out a series of traditional celebrations to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

On the first day of the Chinese New Year, performers holding a 238-meter-long "dancing golden dragon" and 18 "dancing lions" toured the streets of Macao, drawing large crowds of local residents and tourists at the landmark Ruins of St. Paul, where the road show started, and along the route connecting the major scenic spots on the Macao Peninsula.

On Thursday evening, a parade featuring 14 floats and performances by various teams weaved into a multimedia dance drama under the theme of "Turning the Fortune by the Mighty Tiger," a story of the Tiger General's victory over a winged epidemic beast.

Crowds along the route took pictures with their mobile phones, waved to performers, and shouted "Happy New Year!" Children who are not tall enough had to sit on the shoulders of their parents or stand on scooters or trolleys to get a glimpse of the show.

In celebration of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a 15-minute fireworks show on Thursday particularly included fireworks in the shape of the five Olympic rings, wishing the Chinese athletes great success in the games, which opened on Friday evening.

Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance of the Macao SAR government, said at the launch ceremony that the parade, which resumes this year under strict epidemic control, is particularly meaningful to branding Macao as a safe and quality tourist destination.

A tourist surnamed Zhou from Chongqing Municipality in the mainland told Xinhua that the traditional Lunar New Year celebrations in Macao offered unforgettable travel experiences for her family. "Due to the pandemic, we haven't traveled for two years," she said.

According to the Public Security Police Force, Macao recorded around 23,700 entries and exits of tourists on Wednesday, the second day of the Chinese New Year, and 33,300 entries and exits of tourists on Thursday, the third day of the New Year. On Feb. 13 and 14 of 2021, the second and third day of the Year of the Ox, the figures were 20,700 and 27,300 respectively.

After being suspended for two years, the SAR government also resumed designating certain areas for the public to set off fireworks by themselves, attracting a number of residents despite cold weather and drizzle on the outdoor sites.

A fireworks stall owner with the surname of Lam said she had welcomed a horde of customers in the evenings, but the business was still not as good as before the COVID-19 pandemic. "There used to be a lot of tourists, even from other countries," she said.

The Macao SAR government also hosted other events for Macao residents to share their joy of the Beijing Winter Olympics, including a public cycling event held on Thursday.

On Friday, the China Media Group (CMG) and the Macao SAR jointly launched a campaign to cheer for the Beijing Winter Olympics. During the campaign, a total of 300 taxis in Macao, as well as outdoor screens, local media, and platforms displayed the promotional video of the Beijing 2022 made by CMG, the music video of Olympic themed song "Together for a Shared Future" and songs composed by Macao musicians in dedication to the Winter Olympics.

