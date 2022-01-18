Macao tightens epidemic control due to COVID-19 outbreak in neighboring cities

Xinhua) 16:24, January 18, 2022

MACAO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) has tightened epidemic control due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the neighboring mainland cities of Zhuhai and Zhongshan.

Macao has quarantined several close contacts of the cases reported in Zhuhai and Zhongshan in Guangdong province since late last week, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

The Macao SAR has also restricted the activities of those who have been to areas with confirmed cases and therefore categorized as having medium or high risks. Students who have traveled to these areas are required to stay at home.

In addition, visitors arriving in Macao via its land border with Zhuhai are required to present negative nucleic acid test results effective within 24 hours instead of seven days prior to the outbreak.

Macao has also put up digital codes in public places to collect information of those visiting the venues.

