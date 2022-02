We Are China

People celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in south China's Macao

Xinhua) 09:21, February 05, 2022

Children perform during a parade to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in south China's Macao on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Artists perform during a parade to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in south China's Macao on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Artists perform during a parade to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in south China's Macao on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Artists perform during a parade to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in south China's Macao on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

