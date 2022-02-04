People across world celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 17:41, February 04, 2022

Screen shot taken on Feb. 3, 2022 shows Spring Festival themed videos played on LED screens to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Riyadh Season Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

A boy holds a customized cake prepared by the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia with the designs of Year of the Tiger 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Photo taken on Feb. 3, 2022 shows Spring Festival themed videos played on LED screens to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Riyadh Season Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

A visitor takes photos of customized cakes prepared by the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia with the designs of Year of the Tiger 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Photo taken on Feb. 3, 2022 shows customized cakes prepared by the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia with the designs of Beijing Winter Olympics Emblem in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Photo taken on Feb. 3, 2022 shows Spring Festival themed videos played on LED screens to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Riyadh Season Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Screen shot taken on Feb. 3, 2022 shows Spring Festival themed videos played on LED screens to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Riyadh Season Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Visitors shop at Chinese New Year Night Market in Dublin, Ireland, Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo by Liu Yanyan/Xinhua)

A girl poses for a photo at Chinese New Year Night Market in Dublin, Ireland, Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo by Liu Yanyan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)