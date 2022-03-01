Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic down 18.5 pct year on year in January

Xinhua) 15:15, March 01, 2022

MACAO, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic in January 2022 dropped 18.5 percent year on year to 296,541 trips, the special administrative region (SAR)'s statistical service said on Tuesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that light automobile trips fell 20.0 percent to 265,459 in January.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totaled 1,469 trips in January, an uplift of 58.8 percent year on year, showed the report.

Licensed motor vehicles in Macao totaled 248,321 at the end of January this year, up by 1.4 percent year on year. New registration of motor vehicles in January decreased 2.0 percent year on year to 1,252.

The report showed that the number of traffic accidents in January went down by 8.3 percent year on year to 1,099, with 363 people injured.

