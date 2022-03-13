China, India hold 15th corps commander level meeting
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The 15th round China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side on Friday, said China's Ministry of National Defense.
The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held in January for the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of China-India border areas, said the ministry in a statement.
They had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the leaders of the two countries to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest possible date, it added.
They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations.
The two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim, said the statement.
They also agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.
