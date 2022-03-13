German golden lady Anna-Lena Forster praises China's efforts in para-sports

BERLIN, March 12 (Xinhua) -- It might be an unexpected challenge to combine two generations' interests when it comes to setting up a party for Germany's golden ladies.

But soon after 26-year-old Alpine skier Anna-Lena Forster and 15-year-old cross-country and biathlon athlete Linn Kazmaier took gold in their final competitions, the team internal party committee gathered to talk about details.

"We are so happy about the success and we enjoy the well-organized and relaxing atmosphere," Forster said after her fourth medal, a gold in slalom sitting, at Beijing 2022.

"We all had to go through tight but inevitable hygiene rules and it was stressful for all of us. But now we all benefit from the measures. Everyone here is very friendly and courteous," Forster said. "It is fun to compete here at the Games."

While Germany's most experienced athlete won two gold, a silver, and a bronze medal, the team's youngest couldn't believe what happened. "Five medals in five competitions. This is unreal," visually impaired Kazmaier said after bagging one gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

The two Germans announced to "rock the place" in the German camp.

Forster praised Chinese efforts in para-sports. "We all could see, China hasn't been asleep over the past years, but invested a lot of effort in para-sports," the German said. The German was happy to see the progress as the efforts are boosting her sports and opening doors for many young athletes who might be inspired to follow the examples they witnessed.

Before kicking the can down the road, Forster's final competition, the slalom sitting, turned into an energy-taking competition that required strong nerves.

"It might have helped that I knew about what I have to expect after the gold medal in 2018," the German said.

The field of para-athletes has gained many more high-class athletes, she added. "We talk about a tough competition in nearly every discipline," the German stated.

The sport, meanwhile, is requiring a professional approach from athletes, coaches, and staff.

All investments paid off as they are leading to a general improvement of para-sports.

"I had to give all I could to win the thing," Forster said. Ahead of her second run, she quipped "as I had to wait until the end as I was the last to start."

She talked about a determined Chinese team. "As they have an Italian coach, I could understand him encouraging his athletes as he was talking English," the German reported.

"I knew I had to deliver a perfect race, but I was determined not to give the gold medal out of my hands," she said.

The German association president Julius Beucher praised the German team's youngest athlete and the country's all-time youngest winter Olympics gold medal winner Linn Kazmaier. "She is a gifted athlete. We can expect much more over the next years, as she is still very young," Beucher said.

