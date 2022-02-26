Chinese FM holds phone talks with French president's diplomatic counselor

February 26, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held a phone conversation with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Wang said that China is willing to maintain close communication with the French side, jointly promote the opening up of a new horizon in bilateral relations and make new contributions to the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations.

The two sides exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue and held that the most urgent task is to push the parties concerned to start diplomatic negotiations as soon as possible to ease tensions, calling on abandoning the mentality of bloc confrontation and seeking a solution that accommodates the concerns of all parties.

