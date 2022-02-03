MIIT opposes FCC's revoking of China Unicom license

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday that it strongly opposes the US government's decision to revoke a license of China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd.

China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises investing and operating in the US, the MIIT said.

The comments came after the US Federal Communications Commission released an order on its website last week that revoked China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd's authority to provide relevant telecom services in the US.

On Thursday, China's MIIT said in a statement on its website that China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd has been operating in the US for 20 years. It has always been abiding by US laws and regulations, and providing high-quality services to many customers in the US in accordance with commercial principles.

The MIIT said the FCC revoked the section 214 authority of China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd without listing any facts to support the alleged violations of the laws. It is an unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies by further overgeneralizing the national security concept and abusing state power.

Such practices seriously damaged the US business environment and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and global consumers, including US users, the ministry added.

The MIIT urged the FCC to withdraw its decision, stop the wrongful practice of overgeneralizing the concept of national security and politicizing economic issues, as well as provide a fair, just and nondiscriminatory environment for Chinese companies that invest and operate in the US.

