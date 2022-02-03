China firmly opposes U.S. unreasonable suppression of Chinese telecom operator

Xinhua) 14:31, February 03, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the United States' generalization of the concept of national security, its abuse of state power and its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises in the absence of facts, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry made the statement in response to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's decision to revoke China Unicom Americas' authority to provide telecom services in the United States late last month.

