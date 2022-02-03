China's Five-Year Plan presents alternative to Western chaos: opinion

Xinhua) 13:09, February 03, 2022

BERLIN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- With its latest Five-Year Plan, China has laid out a roadmap for real action in a trying era, presenting an alternative to the state of chaos in such countries as the United States, according to an opinion article published by German paper Unsere Zeit recently.

"In a country like the United States, where major political decisions seem to happen on a whim, the very notion of a long-term plan can seem like a novelty," said the article, noting that bourgeois "democracy" only carries partisan bickering and laser focus on the short term, bringing "a degree of chaos, a seemingly detrimental level of uncertainty and tension."

Meanwhile, armed with solid plans, the Chinese government and people have a blueprint for the next five years, and indeed the next half-generation, it added. "It's something the rest of the world could learn from -- that is, if parts of it weren't so busy demonizing everything China does."

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)