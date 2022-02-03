Chinese mainland reports 21 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:48, February 03, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 21 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, down from 36 on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, nine were reported in Tianjin, nine in Guangdong, two in Beijing, and one in Zhejiang, according to the National Health Commission on Thursday.

Besides, a total of 18 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

Following the recovery of 100 patients on Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,741.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636.

