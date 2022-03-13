Home>>
Chinese vice premier urges strict measures to stem COVID infection in shortest time
(Xinhua) 16:16, March 13, 2022
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Saturday urged regions experiencing severe epidemic outbreaks to clear COVID-19 cases among the general public in the shortest time possible.
Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a national teleconference of the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.
