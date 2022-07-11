Thailand, United States strengthen cooperation on supply chain, renewable energy

Xinhua) 09:24, July 11, 2022

BANGKOK, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed two agreements on Sunday, to enhance cooperation in tackling bilateral, regional and international challenges.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Promoting Supply Chain Resilience allows the two parties to enhance information sharing and consultation to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities, minimize disruptions in production and transportation, and ensure accessibility to critical goods to both countries and the global market.

The other agreement is about cooperation in renewable energy, including promoting clean and renewable technologies such as electric vehicles and carbon capture technology.

Blinken was here after attending a meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers in Bali, Indonesia.

