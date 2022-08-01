Zhongyuan Town in E China revitalized through economic transformation, upgrading

Xinhua) 09:00, August 01, 2022

Tourists go for a walk in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 27, 2022.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Tourists row boats in a brook in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 27, 2022.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Tourists have dinner in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 27, 2022.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Children play with water guns in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 27, 2022.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Tourists are seen in a guest house in Hegang Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 28, 2022.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows a guest house in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at a guest house in Hegang Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 27, 2022.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Tourists dance in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 27, 2022.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Children pose with a cow-shaped installation work made of twine in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 27, 2022.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Tourists rest in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 27, 2022.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Tourists enjoy leisure time in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 27, 2022.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows a view of Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A guest practices calligraphy at an old house in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 27, 2022.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows a view of Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Township in Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Located at an altitude of over 600 meters, Zhongyuan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province has a forest coverage rate of nearly 90%. As a result, the average temperature here is 6 to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than that of nearby Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi Province, making the town a favorable summer resort for tourists to escape the summer heat.

"This place used to be poverty-stricken, and we made a living by cutting down bamboos," said Hu Lyuying, a villager in Sanping Village of Zhongyuan Town.

With local supporting policies, Hu's family renovated their houses and started agritainment business in 2019, which helped the family to shake off poverty with an annual income surpassing 100,000 yuan (about 14,830 U.S. dollars).

Like Hu Lyuying, over 640 families in Zhongyuan Town started agritainment business, offering jobs to more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, local authorities have been facilitating the economic transformation and upgrading, aiming to build Zhongyuan Town into a more livable town featuring elderly care service, entertainment and tourism. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)