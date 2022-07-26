Tourism rebounds in east China's UNESCO world heritage site

HEFEI, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Huangshan Mountain, a UNESCO world heritage site in east China's Anhui Province, has seen a rising number of tourists, thanks to effective containment of the COVID-19 resurgences.

The number of tourists to the scenic spot, famous for its majestic scenic beauty, strange rocks, cloud-shrouded peaks and ancient pines, exceeded 12,200 on July 23. The total tourist number has topped 150,000 so far this month, according to the management of the scenic area.

Anhui reported a COVID-19 resurgence in late June, which prompted it to take swift measures to contain the spread of the virus. The epidemic situation has gradually eased and no new infections were reported in the province on Monday.

Local authorities have rolled out a slew of stimulus measures to revitalize the tourism market, such as granting free tickets to students who took this year's college entrance exam or high school entrance exam and offering a 50 percent discount on ticket prices between June 9 and Aug. 31, a busy tourist season.

"I'm enthralled by the scenic beauty of this place. I particularly enjoyed the rugged peaks. The temperature is pretty cool at the summit," said Pan Yiran, who visited Huangshan for the first time.

