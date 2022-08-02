Remote county in NW China promotes local tourism with various activities

People play football at a football training base in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 30, 2022. Taking advantage of its outstanding environmental conditions, Liuba County, a remote place located in the hinterland of Qinling Mountains of Shaanxi Province, promoted local tourism by enriching tourism activities in the mountain scenic areas, folklore streets, historical sites, modern guesthouses, football training base, etc., during summer vacation.

Over the years, Liuba County has adhered to the general principle of protecting green mountains and clear water and firmly implemented the strategy of strengthening the tourism industry. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists visit the Zibai Mountain National Forest Park in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 30, 2022.

Tourists visit the Zibai Mountain National Forest Park in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 30, 2022.

Students sketch on the street in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 31, 2022.

Tourists visit a scenic spot in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 31, 2022.

Tourists visit the Zibai Mountain National Forest Park in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 30, 2022.

A staff member makes drinks at a beverage shop in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 30, 2022.

