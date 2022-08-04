Zhujiajian scenic spot in E China boosts tourism with various seaside entertainments

Xinhua) 08:25, August 04, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2022 shows tourists enjoying seaside time in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2022 shows tourists enjoying seaside time in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists enjoy seaside time in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 3, 2022. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2022 shows tourists enjoying seaside time in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2022 shows tourists enjoying seaside time in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists enjoy seaside time in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2022. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2022 shows tourists enjoying seaside time in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A motor boat sails in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2022. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists enjoy seaside time in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2022. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2022 shows a sailboat in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist surfs in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 3, 2022. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists enjoy seaside time in Zhujiajian scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 2, 2022. Zhujiajian scenic spot has provided various seaside entertainments for tourists to boost tourism during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

