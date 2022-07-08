Pic story: local surgeon engages in wild birds rescue work in Hebei

Xinhua) 14:05, July 08, 2022

Ma Xirong checks on a vulture at a wildlife rescue station in Kangbao County of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2022.

Ma Xirong, 56, a local surgeon in Kangbao, has been engaging in wild birds rescue work since 2009. Ma became president of Kangbao's protection association of relict gulls (larus relictus), which is under first-class state protection, in 2018. By far, over 1,300 wild birds have been rescued by the association. Currently more than 8,000 relict gulls have been spotted at Kangba Noel National Wetland Park in Kangbao County. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Ma Xirong (R) and a staff member feed an eagle owl at a wildlife rescue station in Kangbao County of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2022.

Ma Xirong feeds relict gulls (larus relictus) at a wildlife rescue station in Kangbao County of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2022.

Ma Xirong observes birds at Kangba Noel National Wetland Park in Kangbao County of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2022.

Ma Xirong checks on a swan goose at a wildlife rescue station in Kangbao County of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2022.

Ma Xirong (R) presents relict gulls (larus relictus) rescue work at Kangba Noel National Wetland Park in Kangbao County of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2022.

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows relict gulls (larus relictus) at Kangba Noel National Wetland Park in Kangbao County of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province.

