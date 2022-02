We Are China

Children view lanterns at lantern making center in Hebei

Xinhua) 08:45, February 11, 2022

Children view lanterns at a lantern making center in Gaocheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by Xu Jianyuan/Xinhua)

Children hold lanterns at a lantern making center in Gaocheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo by Xu Jianyuan/Xinhua)

