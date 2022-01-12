We Are China

Colorful lanterns in southwest China become a hit

Ecns.cn) 08:31, January 12, 2022

Photo shows the colorful Chinese-style lanterns in Zigong of China’s Sichuan Province, January 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Zigong has prepared an brilliant experience for visitors with its Chinese-style Lantern World Scenic Spot to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year.

