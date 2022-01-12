Home>>
Colorful lanterns in southwest China become a hit
(Ecns.cn) 08:31, January 12, 2022
Photo shows the colorful Chinese-style lanterns in Zigong of China’s Sichuan Province, January 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
Zigong has prepared an brilliant experience for visitors with its Chinese-style Lantern World Scenic Spot to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.