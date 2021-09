Nearly 1,000 lanterns adorn HK's Tai Kiu Market

Ecns.cn) 15:35, September 16, 2021

People shop for lanterns on "Lantern Street," a dozens of meters long passage in Tai Kiu Market, in Yuen Long, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, nearly 1,000 traditional handmade lanterns have been hung up on the street to attract shoppers. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

