Assaulters prosecuted for brutal beating at barbecue shop in China's Hebei

Xinhua) 09:28, August 30, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- A public prosecution has been instituted against 28 suspects following a brutal attack on diners at a barbecue restaurant in north China's Hebei Province, the provincial people's procuratorate said in a statement Monday.

The barbecue restaurant assault occurred on June 10 in the city of Tangshan, Hebei, resulting in injuries of four women. The case aroused widespread public concern.

The provincial authorities and the Ministry of Public Security requested a swift investigation into the case and severe punishment of the attackers according to the law, the statement said.

The public security departments and procuratorate found that the lead suspect, surnamed Chen, and other gangsters were suspected of committing criminal activities including illegal detention, affray, assault, running casinos and robbery. The gangsters committed crimes, oppressed residents, disrupted the local economic and social orders, and caused adverse influence in society.

Meanwhile, the provincial Communist Party of China discipline inspection commission and supervision commission said on Monday that they found corruption and a "protective umbrella" that sheltered the gangsters.

Disciplinary investigations have been carried out into 15 people involved in the case. Among them, eight civil servants were initially found to be involved in violations of discipline and law, suspected abuse of power, and bribery.

Further investigation is underway.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)