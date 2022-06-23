Senior official of south China's Guangxi expelled from CPC, office

Xinhua) 19:49, June 23, 2022

Liu Hongwu, former vice chairman of the people's government of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body announced Thursday.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement that an investigation into Liu's case had found that he had defied major decisions of the CPC Central Committee on targeted poverty alleviation and rural revitalization by making compromises and alterations in implementation. He also took undue advantage while implementing these decisions and engaged in corruption.

It also found that Liu had defied the CPC Central Committee's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct, indulging in hedonism to satisfy his personal desires. He was found to have violated relevant rules by accepting money from others and joining banquets, which may have compromised his ability to exercise power impartially.

Liu had been uncooperative during the investigation of his case, according to the statement.

It accused Liu of being morally corrupt and trading his power for money and sex. He was keen on building connections with people in the business circles and trading power for money. He was found to have abused his positions to seek benefits for others in project contracting and operations and financial approvals, and have accepted a huge amount of money and gifts in return.

Liu has severely violated the Party's discipline and is suspected of taking bribes and committing egregious violations of duty-related laws, the statement said, adding that his case is serious in nature and has a bad influence.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party and public office, confiscate his illicit gains and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

