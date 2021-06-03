China's anti-graft chief calls for int'l cooperation against corruption

June 03, 2021

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official on Wednesday called on all parties to join hands to follow the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and build a clean world free from corruption.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, made the remarks during a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on challenges and measures to prevent and combat corruption and strengthen international cooperation.

