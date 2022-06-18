Home>>
Xi underscores improved capability in fighting corruption to ensure full victory
(Xinhua) 15:20, June 18, 2022
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, urged coordinated improvement to guarantee that officials do not have the audacity, opportunity, or desire to engage in corruption.
Xi demanded a full victory in the anti-corruption campaign on Friday while addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on improving anti-corruption capability.
