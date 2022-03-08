China imposes strict punishment on corruption-related crimes: SPC report

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China has imposed strict punishment on corruption-related crimes in accordance with laws, according to a work report of the country's top court made public Tuesday.

Chinese courts concluded 23,000 cases related to corruption, bribery and dereliction of duty in 2021, involving 27,000 people, according to the report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) submitted to the ongoing session of the national legislature for deliberation.

Efforts were made to bring back illicit money and goods related to duty crimes and over 59 billion yuan (about 9.3 billion U.S. dollars) were recovered, read the SPC report.

