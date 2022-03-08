Home>>
China is one of world's safest countries: SPC report
(Xinhua) 10:13, March 08, 2022
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China is one of the safest countries in the world, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) made public on Tuesday.
The number of eight types of major criminal cases, such as homicide, rape and kidnap, has stayed at a low level, and the proportion of such cases in all criminal cases has steadily decreased, read the report submitted to the ongoing session of the national legislature for deliberation.
In 2021, people's courts at various levels concluded over 1.25 million criminal cases of first instance and convicted about 1.72 million criminals, according to the report.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.