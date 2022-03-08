China to formulate law on protection of Yellow River

March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China will formulate a law on the protection of the Yellow River, according to a work report submitted Tuesday to the country's national legislature for review.

The work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was submitted to the ongoing fifth session of the 13th NPC.

