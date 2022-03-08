China's top political advisory body holds 2nd plenary meeting of annual session

March 08, 2022

The second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body on Monday morning held its second plenary meeting of the annual session.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attended the meeting.

Twelve members of the CPPCC National Committee spoke at the meeting.

Ge Huijun called on political advisors to shoulder their due responsibilities and faithfully practice socialist consultative democracy.

Wang Yiming expressed confidence in China's economy. He said the Chinese economy remained resilient amid pressure, adding that the sound fundamentals remained unchanged in the long run despite short-term downward trend.

Wang Hong said thriving industries are the foundation for rural revitalization and sustainable development in rural areas. She highlighted the importance of local characteristics, the integration of the rural and urban areas as well as entrepreneurial farmers in developing rural industries.

Liu Zhendong underscored the significance of small and medium-sized enterprises in the economy, calling for efforts to tackle the pains and difficulties troubling these enterprises.

When sharing his views on promoting fairness in education, Huang Zhen said that efforts are needed to deepen education reform, and narrow the gap in elementary education between urban and rural areas.

Sun Dongsheng shared his thoughts from his experience as the deputy head of China's delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. He called for carrying forward the Olympic legacy and promoting the Olympic spirit to boost confidence in development and inject momentum into national rejuvenation.

Wang Yang also attended a virtual meeting of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee on Monday afternoon. Another 12 members of the CPPCC National Committee spoke at the meeting.

