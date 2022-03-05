Two Sessions Explainer: Breaking Down 2022 Government Work Report

The 13th National People's Congress opened its fifth annual session on Saturday in Beijing.

And now, without further ado, here are some highlights of this year’s Government Work Report:

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 114 trillion yuan, growing 8.1 percent in 2021 and per capita disposable income increased by 8.1 percent in real terms.

For 2022, China sets its GDP growth target at around 5.5 percent.

It plans to create more than 11 million new urban jobs this year.

It will maintain its CPI at around 3 percent, and cut the ratio of its deficit to GDP to around 2.8 percent.

China will implement a 10-year action plan on basic research to ensure stable support for scientific and technological innovation over the long term.

In terms of social policy for 2022, China will improve the supporting measures for the three-child policy, and will continue its effective routine COVID-19 control to prevent inbound cases and domestic resurgences.

The country will support areas that have been lifted out of poverty in developing distinctive local businesses and will launch rural initiatives to improve infrastructure, such as water, electricity and gas supplies, roads, and mail and communications services.

Environmentally, China will also take well-ordered steps to achieve peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality.

As for China's diplomacy, China will promote high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. The country will work to negotiate and conclude high-standard free trade agreements with more countries and regions.

For more updates on this year's Two Sessions, you are in the right place, People's Daily Online.

