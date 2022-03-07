Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 7

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Monday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to review reports and drafts on economic and social development plans, and budgets.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate a draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate a draft decision on the number of deputies to the 14th NPC and their election, and review draft methods for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR to elect their deputies to the 14th NPC.

-- The NPC Financial and Economic Affairs Committee will review reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans.

-- The NPC Constitution and Law Committee will review a draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments.

-- The NPC Constitution and Law Committee will review a draft decision on the number of deputies to the 14th NPC and their election, and review draft methods for the Hong Kong SAR and the Macao SAR to elect their deputies to the 14th NPC.

-- The fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold its second plenary meeting.

-- The fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold a video conference, during which some political advisors will deliver speeches.

-- State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet the press at 3 p.m.

