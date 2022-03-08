Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 8

Xinhua) 09:02, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Tuesday.

-- The fifth session of the 13th NPC will hold its second plenary meeting to hear the work report of the NPC Standing Committee; the work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC); and the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

-- Presidium of the fifth session of the 13th NPC will hold its second meeting.

-- CPPCC National Committee members will sit in on the NPC plenary meeting as non-voting participants.

-- CPPCC National Committee members will hold group meetings to discuss the work report of the SPC, the work report of the SPP, and review other documents.

