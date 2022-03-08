China to legislate on telecom and online fraud

March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China will formulate a law on telecom and online fraud in 2022, according to a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee made public Tuesday.

The report was submitted to the ongoing fifth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.

