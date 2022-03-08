739 Chinese courts provide 24-hour litigation services: SPC report

Xinhua) 10:13, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 739 courts in China provide 24-hour litigation services, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) made public on Tuesday.

"Night-time courts" in cities like Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai have helped solve problems of office workers who can not find time to go to the court during the daytime, read the report submitted to the ongoing session of the national legislature for deliberation.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)