In pics: view in Beirut, Lebanon

Xinhua) 13:39, November 03, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 show a view in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Pedestrians take a selfie by the water in Beirut, Lebanon on Nov. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A plane flies over Beirut, Lebanon on Nov. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

