In pics: view in Beirut, Lebanon
(Xinhua) 13:39, November 03, 2022
This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 show a view in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
Pedestrians take a selfie by the water in Beirut, Lebanon on Nov. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
A plane flies over Beirut, Lebanon on Nov. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
