In pics: stadiums of World Cup Qatar
This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022 shows a view of the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a view of the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a view of the Al Thumama Staduim in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xia Yifeng)
This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a view of the Lusail stadium in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022 shows a view of the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022 shows a view of the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
