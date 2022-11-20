In pics: stadiums of World Cup Qatar

Xinhua) 10:13, November 20, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022 shows a view of the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a view of the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a view of the Al Thumama Staduim in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xia Yifeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a view of the Lusail stadium in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022 shows a view of the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022 shows a view of the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

