Injured Gaya explains World Cup heartbreak but wishes companions the best in Qatar

Xinhua) 15:57, November 19, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya has spoken about his heartbreak after being dropped from Spain's World Cup squad due a late injury.

Gaya was replaced by Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde after suffering an ankle injury in a training session ahead of their 3-1 friendly match win over Jordan, with coach Luis Enrique saying it was one of the "worst decisions" he had to make.

Enrique explained Gaya's injury was not serious, but that he couldn't take a risk on his fitness with kick-off so close.

"I'm trying to assimilate the situation. It's hard - it's really tough," commented Gaya in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

"I'm sad, but also proud to have been fighting all of these years to be able to go. This has been decided and I'm certain that Luis Enrique has done it for the good of the team, as he said," said the 27-year-old, who wished his companions the best of luck at the World Cup.

"I wish them the best, with all my heart, they are a spectacular group of people and they have built the best atmosphere that I have known with any side."

"I have the feeling that they are going to have a great World Cup and I am going to cheer them on from home," assured Gaya.

