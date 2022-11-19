In pics: media briefing of 2022 Qatar World Cup
Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, speaks during a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) speaks during a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Pierluigi Collina (L), chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, speaks during a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino reacts during a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, reacts during a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) shakes hands with Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, during a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Johannes Holzmuller (2nd L), FIFA Director of Technology &Innovation, introduces the semi-automated offside technology during a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) speaks during a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022 shows a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Johannes Holzmuller, FIFA Director of Technology &Innovation, speaks during a media briefing at 2022 Qatar World Cup Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
