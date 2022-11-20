Players attend training session ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup
Portugal's Joao Palhinha (C) attends a training session in Al Shahhniya, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022, ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Portugal's players attend a training session in Al Shahhniya, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022, ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Portugal's Ronaldo Cristiano (top) attends a training session in Al Shahhniya, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022, ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Portugal's Ronaldo Cristiano (2nd R) attends a training session in Al Shahhniya, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022, ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Angel Di Maria of Argentina attends a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Players of Argentina warm up during a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Players of Argentina attend a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lionel Messi of Argentina attends a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina attends a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Angel Di Maria of Argentina attends a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
