Players attend training session ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup

Xinhua) 10:35, November 20, 2022

Portugal's Joao Palhinha (C) attends a training session in Al Shahhniya, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022, ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Portugal's players attend a training session in Al Shahhniya, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022, ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Portugal's Ronaldo Cristiano (top) attends a training session in Al Shahhniya, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022, ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Portugal's Ronaldo Cristiano (2nd R) attends a training session in Al Shahhniya, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022, ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Angel Di Maria of Argentina attends a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Players of Argentina warm up during a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Players of Argentina attend a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Lionel Messi of Argentina attends a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina attends a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Angel Di Maria of Argentina attends a training session ahead of 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

