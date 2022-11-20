Press conference held ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup opening match
Ecuador's head coach Gustavo Alfaro speaks during a press conference one day ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Qatar's head coach Felix Sanchez speaks during a press conference one day ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Ecuador's head coach Gustavo Alfaro (L) and player Moises Caicedo attend a press conference one day ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Qatar's player Hassan Alhaydos attends a press conference one day ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Qatar's head coach Felix Sanchez (L) and player Hassan Alhaydos arrive for a press conference one day ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Qatar's head coach Felix Sanchez (L) and player Hassan Alhaydos attend a press conference one day ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
