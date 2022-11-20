View of Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup
A fan from Costa Rica plays football tricks at a park in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Tourists take selfies near Al Corniche waterfront in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Fans pose for pictures at Al Corniche waterfront in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
A child walks at Al Corniche waterfront in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
A supporter of Argentina is seen at Al Corniche waterfront in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
A fan takes pictures at Al Corniche waterfront in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A man looks out from a souvenior store in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Fans pose for pictures at Al Corniche waterfront in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
A man takes selfies at a park in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 18, 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Photos
