Wetland park in SW China's Yunnan offers picturesque scenery
|Photo shows a stunning early winter view of the Nandianchi Wetland Park in Jinning district, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Song Guangxu)
With the winter sun pouring golden rays over dawn redwood forests and migratory birds skimming over the lake, leaving beautiful ripples on its surface, the Nandianchi wetland park in Jinning district, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, looks like a colorful oil painting.
Covering an area of 1,709.43 mu (about 113.96 hectares), the wetland park is the largest estuarine wetland in Kunming and an important part of the closed ecological zone around the city's Dianchi Lake.
In recent years, the local government has restored the local wetland ecological system consisting of rivers, ditches, ponds, and lakes through ecological remediation projects, turning the wetland park into an area with the largest number and most species of wild fauna and flora in all the areas around the Dianchi Lake. In 2019, the wetland park became a national wetland park.
Every year, large numbers of migratory birds flock to the wetland park to spend the winter.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Changde boasts great area of wetlands
- Resolutions at COP14 display global consensus on wetlands
- China to drive progress in global wetland conservation: FM spokesperson
- Hefei accredited as international wetland city by Ramsar Convention
- COP14 on wetlands conservation concludes with 21 resolutions
- In pics: Harbin, wetland paradise in NE China
- Commentary: Wetland protection efforts manifest China's path to modernization
- Restoring wetland ecology in oil-producing city
- Experts say China's 30-year wetland protection effective, fruitful
- 7 Chinese cities accredited as int'l wetland cities
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.