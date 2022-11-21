Wetland park in SW China's Yunnan offers picturesque scenery

People's Daily Online) 15:50, November 21, 2022

Photo shows a stunning early winter view of the Nandianchi Wetland Park in Jinning district, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Song Guangxu)

With the winter sun pouring golden rays over dawn redwood forests and migratory birds skimming over the lake, leaving beautiful ripples on its surface, the Nandianchi wetland park in Jinning district, Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, looks like a colorful oil painting.

Covering an area of 1,709.43 mu (about 113.96 hectares), the wetland park is the largest estuarine wetland in Kunming and an important part of the closed ecological zone around the city's Dianchi Lake.

In recent years, the local government has restored the local wetland ecological system consisting of rivers, ditches, ponds, and lakes through ecological remediation projects, turning the wetland park into an area with the largest number and most species of wild fauna and flora in all the areas around the Dianchi Lake. In 2019, the wetland park became a national wetland park.

Every year, large numbers of migratory birds flock to the wetland park to spend the winter.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)