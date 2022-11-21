We Are China

Winter scenery of Yani National Wetland Park in Tibet

Ecns.cn) 15:11, November 21, 2022

Beautiful winter scenery of the Yani National Wetland Park with snow capped mountain in the background in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Dong Zhixiong)

With a total area of 8,738 hectares, the Yani National Wetland Park is located at the confluence of Yarlung Zangbo River and Niyang River in Milin County and Bayi District of Nyingchi.

Flocks of bar-headed geese gather at the Yani National Wetland Park park in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Dong Zhixiong)

